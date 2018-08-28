Homeless woman accused of trying to kidnap 6-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- A homeless woman is accused of kidnapping, after court documents state she tried to take a 6-year-old girl and bring her to the Springwater Trail in southeast Portland, Oregon.
Police were called to an apartment near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Knapp Street Sunday evening around 6:40 p.m. on reports of a burglary.
When they arrived, they spoke to a mom who said a homeless woman, later identified as 25-year-old Stephanie Romero, tried to kidnap her 6-year-old daughter.
FOX 12 spoke with the 6-year-old and her family Monday.
“I was out playing with my friends and my two brothers,” said 6-year-old Lillyana Salazar.
According to court documents, that’s when Romero walked up to Lillyana and tried to take her.
“She said I was her daughter and she wanted to save me,” said Lillyana.
Documents state Romero said, “Come on, I’m going to take you on the bike trail, follow me.”
When Lillyana refused, Romero then said, “Come on, daughter” in a firm voice.
Romero also is accused of taking her wrist and pulling her forward a few steps.
When asked how she felt, Lillyana said, “Like scared and nervous. Shaking.”
Documents state the 6-year-old then pulled away and ran inside her apartment with her friend, but Romero opened her front door and followed her inside.
“I saw her grabbing Lilly and I kind of got scared, because I didn’t know what she was going to do to Lilly,” said Lillyana’s friend, 9-year-old Priscila Marin. “And then I closed my eyes because I didn’t want to see anything else.”
Police said her grandma came out of the bathroom and confronted Romero, telling her to leave.
Then Lillyana’s mom, Summer Salazar, showed up. According to documents, Romero said, “I’m taking the stuff and I’m taking her.”
That’s when Lillyana’s mom told her she was not taking her daughter and punched Romero, according to documents.
“My first reaction was I’m going to hit her or she’s going to take my kid or something,” said Summer Salazar.
“But she came in to pull my daughter out,” Salazar continued. “She was really taking her. She had stuff packed. She was packing stuff for her.”
Documents show Romero then dropped what she took inside the apartment and headed back to the Springwater Trail where police later arrested her.
“To tell you the truth, it got me pretty angry, you know,” said Lillyana’s dad, German Salazar-Lopez. “You know, thank God I didn’t get a hold of her when she stepped in the house because it would’ve been a different story.”
Lillyana’s father told FOX 12 he now has a warning for other parents.
“Just be aware,” he said. “Especially with little kids like that, I mean they could’ve really took my daughter.”
Lillyana’s family said this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues with homeless people on the Springwater Trail, but this is the most serious incident.
Romero is facing burglary, theft and kidnapping charges. Her bond is set at $352,500.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.