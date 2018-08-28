(AP/Meredith) -- This common, yellow and black wasp has some newly-discovered ancient relatives thanks to new research.
A study, published Tuesday in the journal 'Nature Communications,' shows how researchers at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) used synchrotron X-rays to study over 1,500 fossils from Palaeogene France, roughly 30 million years ago.
They found evidence of parasitic behavior by four newly-discovered wasp species.
"Until now, there is only one record of a fossil parasitoid, or parasitic wasp, in this kind of mineralized fossils or generally in fossils," explains one of the report's authors, Thomas van de Kamp.
"It was described by Swiss entomologist Eduard Handschin in 1944, but it was only described as a faint silhouette in a slice of a stone. So, there was actually no record of a three-dimensionally preserved endoparasitic wasp inside a fossil. In this experiment, we were able to investigate 1,510 mineralized fly pupae from roughly 30 million years ago and we found 55 parasitic wasps inside them."
Parasitoid wasps lay their eggs on insects or other "hosts," which the larvae then feed on.
The hosts are often eaten alive as the larvae grow inside. Eventually, the parasitoid wasp kills its host.
The newly-discovered species have been named Xenomorphia resurrecta, X. handschini, Coptera anka and Palaeortona quercyensis.
Van de Kamp says modern X-ray technology allowed them to investigate previously overlooked fossils.
"After 1944, the fossils were more or less ignored by science and just recently we re-discovered these fossils and reinvestigated them with modern state-of-the-art X-ray imaging techniques," he says.
"And by using these techniques, we were able to look inside these fascinating samples and create 3D reconstructions of the wasps."
Experts have praised the research, which shows how X-rays can analyze huge swathes of specimens and create detailed 3D reconstructions.
Andrew Polaszek from London's Natural History Museum says there are in excess of 200,000 known wasp species, about 500 to 1,000 are discovered every year.
There are perhaps millions of undiscovered wasp species still out there.
"There's a huge potential, this is literally just the beginning or the tip of the iceberg if you like," says Polaszek.
"I think the interesting thing is you've got a very highly-developed technique and you can also rapidly scan huge numbers of specimens, so it's a sheer bulk of material that you're able to process in a relatively short space of time."
The newly-discovered ancient wasp species were different from the picnic-plaguing yellow and black wasps known today.
Van de Kamp says all four new species measured roughly three millimeters in length and were quite similar.
"If you look at wasps, they are hugely diverse," says Polaszek.
"In terms of just the size, they go from a fifth of a millimeter to about ten centimeters long. So, the size diversity is huge.
"And then the appearance is very varied. Common wasps, the little yellow and black things, are what people tend to think of. But actually, if we look at the diversity of wasps, it's absolutely enormous."
Van de Kamp claims their study shows there's perhaps a wealth of knowledge to be found in previously "neglected" fossils.
"One main result of the study is definitely that we can find such rare preserved insects inside this kind of fossil," he says.
"So, right now, the study of three-dimensionally preserved fossil insects and other arthropods is quite biased because more scientists study amber inclusions, which are quite beautiful and there are also some very nice discoveries to be made, but this mineralized 3D fossils were a little bit like neglected.
"So, this study proved now that it's really worth to have a second look at these fossils and to investigate them with modern X-ray techniques."