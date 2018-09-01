Have marching band experience? 'Stranger Things' wants you!

(Meredith) — Have you ever wanted to be an extra on a Netflix show? Do you have marching band experience? Look no further, you could be cast as an extra in "Stranger Things."
Casting company Casting Taylormade is looking for extras to act in the hit series. They are looking to cast males and females who have marching band experience.
You will be playing two songs for the show, so you "must know how to play your instrument," according to the official casting call.
Applicants can be of any ethnicity but must be between ages 18 to 30. It is unclear how many extras will be hired.
The filming date has yet to be determined, but is guaranteed to be toward the end of October.
To apply, visit the official casting call. You can apply for more "Stranger Things" roles here.
"Stranger Things" season 3 is set to release on Netflix in summer 2019.
