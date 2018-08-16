235,000 hair dryers recalled due to fire, burn and electrical shock hazards

(Meredith) – Xtava is recalling 235,000 of its Allure and Allure Pro hair dryers after discovering the dryer and power cord can overheat and catch on fire, posing a fire, burn and electrical shock hazard to users.
This recall involves the Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers. The hand-held hair dryers are black or white and include a concentrator nozzle.
The hair dryers were sold separately or as part of various hair care kits that included hair treatment products, a flat iron or a diffuser.
Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001 XTV010001N XTV010002 XTV010002NAll units have “Xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.
I have one. What now?
Consumers should immediately stop using the hair dryers and contact Xtava to receive a free replacement hair dryer.
[Click Here To View The Recall On The US Consumer Product Safety Commission's Website]
How many injuries?
There have been 193 reports of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock. Four of the reported burn incidents resulted in a blister to the hand, wrist or finger. One consumer reported a severe burn.
Where were they sold?
The hair dryers were sold at the following places: Amazon.com eBay.com Walmart.com Xtava.com Groupon.comOther websites from October 2014 through August 2018 for between $15 and $60 when sold separately, and for between $20 and $80 when sold as part of a hair care kit.
Information for this article was provided by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.