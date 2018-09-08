Grocery store worker accused of eating $9,200 worth of deli meat

(Meredith) – A grocery store employee in Ohio is accused of nibbling on $9,200 worth of deli meat over a span of eight years.
The loss prevention manager at a Giant Eagle in Canton received a tip that the employee had been eating about three to five slices of ham nearly every day while working at the store, the Canton Repository reported.
On Friday, the worker admitted the theft, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Hale.
It was previously reported that the employee had been arrested and charged with a felony, but the sheriff’s office later announced charges had not yet been filed.
“While our office did take a report of the issue as requested by the store, no determination of charges has been made,” the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
