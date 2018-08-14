Girls fight back, throw hot coffee on man trying to abduct them

(WNEM/Meredith) - A quick stop at a gas station for snacks turned into a terrifying experience for a group of young girls in Michigan.
Police said a man attempted to abduct one of them, but the girls fought back and won.
On Friday, the Millington Police Department said the four girls, ranging from sixth grade to eighth grade, were leaving a Speedway gas station when 22-year-old Bruce Hipkins approached them.
Police said Hipkins grabbed the youngest girl by the head and told her she was coming with him. The other girls kicked, hit, and threw hot coffee on the man to stop him.
"My sister's friend just kept hitting, kicking, and scratching him and I just kept hitting him too," said 11-year-old Allison Eickhoff.
He then grabbed another girl by her hair and the others renewed their attack until he released their friend, police said.
Hipkins ran away after the girls fought back, but police later arrested him.
Allison's dad, Aaron Eickhof, said he was livid when he arrived at the scene to pick up his daughter.
"Rage, as a father rage. You don't want anything like this ever and you never expect it to happen," Eickhoff said.
Eickhoff said he's also thankful both of his daughters and their friends are safe. He hopes the suspect gets the help he needs.
Police confirmed to WNEM that Hipkins has developmental disabilities.
"We learned that he was an autistic kid or man, and I have a little compassion for that," Eickhoff said.
While shaken up, Allison said she's glad she fought for her life.
"I'm mad but I want him to get the help he needs," Allison said.
Hipkins is due back in court in one week. He has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and other charges. His bond has been set at $250,000.
