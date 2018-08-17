Girl denied school lunch because she was short by 15 cents, mom says

(Meredith) – A Florida mother said her teen daughter spent an entire school day without a meal because the balance on her lunch account was negative 15 cents.
Kimberly Aiken told WKMG-TV the incident happened on Tuesday -- the first day of her daughter’s sophomore year at University High School in Orange City.
When the teen didn’t have enough money to pay for her lunch, Aiken said a cafeteria worker threw the food in the trash.
"She puts her food on the tray, gets to the front, gives her number to the cashier, and she says, 'Well, you owe 15 cents.’ My daughter said she didn't have any money, so the cashier took her food," Aiken said.
The mom said she registered for the free and reduced lunch program, but it had not taken effect. She told WKMG-TV the 15 cents owed is likely from an outstanding balance last school year.
Roger Edgcomb, a spokesman for Volusia County Public Schools, told the station that the district is working directly with the family to resolve the issue.
Aiken said her daughter brought a quarter to school on Wednesday to settle the balance, but a cafeteria worker told her the debt had been taken care of.
