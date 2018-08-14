Get paid to live on a Greek island, take care of 55 cats

(Meredith) – Imagine living on a beautiful island in Greece, taking care of a group of kittens and getting paid to do it. For cat lovers everywhere, it may just be a dream come true.
Earlier this week, an organization known as God’s Little People Cat Rescue posted a job opening on Facebook looking for someone to oversee its cat sanctuary.
The new hire would have to supervise 55 cats for about four hours a day on a Greek island called Syros.
A small salary is included, but the “cat supervisor” will get to live in a fully paid for, modern tiny house with its own garden that has a view of the Aegean Sea. Water and electric are also included.
“You’ll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility - and rest comfortably in your own company,” the listing reads. “That said, you’ll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you’ll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house.”
The position also requires giving the kittens their medications, so it would be helpful if those interested in the job had experience as a vet technician or nurse.
According to the job posting, the position is most suitable for someone “who’s responsible, reliable, honest, practically inclined - and really, (has) a heart of gold!”
Though the new job listing seems too good to be true, the organization claims "it's genuine and NOT a joke."
Click here to read the full listing
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.