Get paid to live on a Greek island, take care of 55 cats

Stray cats, such as this one in the town of Oia, are a common feature of most Greek islands. (Getty)

(Meredith) – Imagine living on a beautiful island in Greece, taking care of a group of kittens and getting paid to do it. For cat lovers everywhere, it may just be a dream come true.

Earlier this week, an organization known as God’s Little People Cat Rescue posted a job opening on Facebook looking for someone to oversee its cat sanctuary.

The new hire would have to supervise 55 cats for about four hours a day on a Greek island called Syros.

A small salary is included, but the “cat supervisor” will get to live in a fully paid for, modern tiny house with its own garden that has a view of the Aegean Sea. Water and electric are also included.

“You’ll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility - and rest comfortably in your own company,” the listing reads. “That said, you’ll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you’ll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house.”

The position also requires giving the kittens their medications, so it would be helpful if those interested in the job had experience as a vet technician or nurse.

According to the job posting, the position is most suitable for someone “who’s responsible, reliable, honest, practically inclined - and really, (has) a heart of gold!”

Though the new job listing seems too good to be true, the organization claims "it's genuine and NOT a joke."

