Georgia senator says he has no problem if Trump used n-word in the past

(Meredith/CNN) — A Georgia state senator said he would not have an issue if President Donald Trump used the n-word in the past.
Republican Georgia state senator Michael Williams spoke Saturday morning on CNN with Victor Blackwell.
Williams also said he thinks it sets a bad precedent to hold a president accountable for mistakes made before entering office.
"To be clear, personally, it is always wrong. It's always wrong to use that word. But as the president today he has not used that word. As a president today he has not done that. To hold somebody accountable for something he did years ago as our president today, I think it sets a bad precedent," Williams told CNN.
The question of whether Trump used the n-word arises from a claim former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman made in her new book.
Her book "Unhinged," which was released this week, alleges that Trump used the racial slur on the set of "The Apprentice" and that a recording of it exists.
