Fox News apologizes for using Patti LaBelle photo in Aretha Franklin tribute

(Meredith) – Fox News issued an apology after using a photo of Patti LaBelle during its coverage of Aretha Franklin’s death.
Franklin, famously known as the Queen of Soul, died Thursday at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.
Hours after Franklin’s passing, the network ran a news package highlighting her most notable moments. But an odd graphic appeared during the tribute. It featured a close-up image of Franklin and a still photo of LaBelle singing in the background.
Fox later released the following statement:We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends. Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full-screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.
- Jessica Santostefano, Fox News Vice President, Media DeskThe photo of LaBelle shows the singer at the White House in 2014 when President Barack was still in office. Though the network claims Franklin had performed with LaBelle at the event, Franklin was not anywhere to been seen in the image.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.