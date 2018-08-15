Father charged with killing man who tried to follow daughter into bathroom stall

A Phoenix father is in jail after police say he killed a man who tried to enter a bathroom stall with his daughter.
Melvin Harris, 40, is now facing a second-degree homicide charge for that man's death.
His fiancee, Diana Jackson, says he was just protecting their daughter.
"I'm not mad at him. I don't feel like he did anything wrong. I love him. He did what he was supposed to do for our kid. You cannot tell someone they're wrong for protecting their children," said Jackson.
Earlier this month she says Harris was picking up their 16-year-old daughter and two of her friends, who had all just gotten off work.
They asked to stop at the QuikTrip convenience store for a soda and a bathroom break. That's when Harris' daughter says a man, whom police have identified as Leon Leevon Armstrong, came barging in, shaking the stall door trying to get to the teenager.
Court documents state Harris and his daughter alerted employees. He also told the hired security guard to "take care of the situation, or he would do it himself."
"If you know there's a known problem, why not fix it before it got that far?" asked Jackson.
As they were driving away, Harris spotted Armstrong again, and got out to confront him.
Witnesses told police Harris hit, stomped, and kicked the man repeatedly.
Harris admitted to police that he punched the victim in the face, but says Armstrong swung at him first.
Armstrong later died at the hospital. The police report states he suffered brain swelling, a nasal fracture and loss of oxygen.
"I would have done the same thing. I don't feel bad at all for his actions. I feel bad that the man ended up dying in the process. I do," said Jackson.
Harris is now charged with second-degree murder. And Jackson left wondering when she'll see her fiance again.
"But now he's a criminal for protecting his child? That's not fair. It's not," she said.
Harris is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Armstrong has his own criminal history of shoplifting, trespassing, and obstructing police.
