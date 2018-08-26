Father allegedly shoots, kills son after argument about cleaning his room

MILWAUKEE (Meredith) — A Wisconsin father is accused of killing his own son after they argued about the son cleaning his bedroom.
Randell Wright, 47, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.
The fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jakari Wright happened last weekend at the father and son's shared apartment in Milwaukee.
According to WITI, Wright told officers, "I lost my son on some bull***t that shouldn't have even went down."
WITI reports that Wright told officers he and his son got into an argument after he told his son to "clean up his room and keep things together." The fight then boiled over, and Wright said he brought the gun into his son's bedroom because he thought the weapon would make his son back down.
When the two then got into a physical scuffle, Wright says the gun accidentally went off.
Prosecutors told WITI that Wright's account of the accidental shooting are inconsistent with the bullet wound on the back of his son's head.
Wright appeared in court Thursday, visibly upset.
The judge said in court that even if the shooting was accidental, Wright still made the decision to introduce the weapon in the first place.
Wright's bond was set at $50,000, cash only. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 65 years if he is convicted.
Wright will be back in court next week.
