Famous playwright Neil Simon dies at 91 following pneumonia complications

(Meredith) — The award-winning playwright Neil Simon has died. He was 91.
Simon died overnight Saturday from pneumonia complications at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, according to a statement from his public relations.
Simon is famous for plays and musicals that dominated Broadway, such as "The Odd Couple," "Lost in Yonkers" and "Barefoot in the Park."
Overall, Simon gathered 17 Tony Awards with three wins. He also received a Pulitzer Prize, a Golden Globe and the Kennedy Center Honor, according to Broadway World.
The Neil Simon Theatre in New York was named in his honor in 1983.
