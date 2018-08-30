Enfamil baby formula pulled from CVS shelves

(Meredith) -- CVS stores are temporarily removing Enfamil baby formula powder from store shelves nationwide. The product has been removed due to an internal review after an incident in Tampa, Florida last week.
According to WFTS, a Florida Woman bought a sealed package of Enfamil but discovered later that the powder inside was not baby formula. She said it smelled like regular baking flour. She returned the product and it was sent in for testing.
There has been no recall issued for Enfamil, but CVS decided to do an internal review of the situation. The company said in an official statement that no incidents have been discovered other than the one in Florida.
Here's the full statement from CVS:There is no recall, but Enfamil powder is temporarily unavailable in our stores this week due to an internal review being conducted by CVS Pharmacy.
We have not identified any problems in any other markets outside of Tampa, FL. We expect to resume the sale of these products shortly.
In the meantime, our store employees can assist customers with finding an alternative product. We apologize for any inconvenience.