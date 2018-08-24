350,000 electric space heaters recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(Meredith) – Vornado Air is recalling 350,000 of its VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters after discovering the heaters can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.
This recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in the following colors: Black Coral orange Grayed jade Cinnamon Fig Ice white RedThe heaters measure about 7.2 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.10 inches high and have two heat settings (low and high) and a “fan only/no heat” setting.
[Click Here To View The Recall On The US Consumer Product Safety Commission's Website]
“Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. The model/type “VH101,” serial number and ETL mark are printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.
I have one. Now what?
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit.
Incidents and injuries
In December 2017, a 90-year-old man in Chanhassen, Minnesota died as a result of a fire involving the recalled heater. Vornado has received a total of 19 reports of the heaters catching on fire.
Where were they sold?
These products were sold from August 2009 through March 2018 for about $30 at: Bed Bath & Beyond Home Depot Menards Orchard Supply Target Other stores nationwide Amazon.com Target.com Vornado.comInformation for this article was provided by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.