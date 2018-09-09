1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at McDonald's near Auburn University

AUBURN, Alabama (Meredith) — One man was killed and four others were injured early Sunday morning during a shooting at a McDonald's near Auburn University, according to Auburn police.
Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to the McDonald's on West Magnolia Ave.
The man that was killed was 20 years old. His identity has not been released.
The four others that were injured are ages 16, 17, 19 and 21. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 21-year-old is a student at Auburn University.
It is unclear if any suspects are in police custody. No suspect information has been released.
Police said in a statement that they believe the shooting was targeted. Early information indicates that a fight happened just before the shooting.
Auburn University's emergency notification system notified students on Twitter that there is no active threat to the campus.
