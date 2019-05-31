VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WSMV) --
5:55PM UPDATE:
Virginia Beach Police Chief reports that there are 11 dead and six injured in shooting. They also say the suspect is dead.
No identities are are being released until all families have been notified. A Virginia Beach police officer was shot in the incident, but was protected by a bulletproof vest. He’s expected to be OK.
Sources tell NBC affiliate WAVY that the perpetrator was a disgruntled former city employee who had been fired Thursday.
5PM UPDATE:
The number of victims in the shooting incident are currently being reported as six patients taken to area hospitals. Among the injured is a police officer.
There are unconfirmed reports of the number of dead, but there is no official statement to that as of this writing.
----ORIGINAL STORY----
Multiple people were injured in what was an active shooter situation in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center according to reports.
NBC-affiliated WAVY reported that at approximately 3:45pm eastern police were called to the city's municipal center, a series of buildings that house city government departments.
One employee told the station that he found a woman inside one stairwell covered in blood.
The complex is next to both the Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.
Authorities told WAVY that a suspect has been taken into custody, and it is believed that it was the only shooter.
There is no word from officials on the number of injured, or severity or extent of those injuries.
This is a developing story.
