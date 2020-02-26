MILWAUKEE, WI (WSMV) -- Seven are dead, including the person who shot them, at MillerCoors offices in Milwaukee.
Police sources tell NBC affiliate TMJ4 that a "critical incident" was called at the Miller Coors brewing company, and there were multiple casualties.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that seven people were killed in what they are referring to as a "shooting rampage" at the MillerCoors office campus.
The gunman is among the dead.
A large number of area businesses were placed on lockdown as a precaution. The offices of Harley Davidson were among them.
This is a developing story, and we will have updates as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.