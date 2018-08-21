Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter fighting cancer with dance in hospital room

A tender moment between a father and his little girl in Georgia is going viral.
Earlier this month, 2-year-old Phoenix Thompson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.
She began multiple rounds of chemotherapy immediately following her diagnosis.
After finishing her first round, a nurse dropped off a gift for Phoenix -- a tiny yellow dress.
It turns out it was from her father, Brett Thompson, who showed up in a suit and tie to complete the surprise.
Dressed as prince charming, he shared a daddy-daughter dance with his princess. They danced to Tim McGraw’s ‘My Little Girl.’
The heartwarming moment has been viewed over 50,000 times on Facebook.
You can follow Phoenix's brave battle on the family's GoFundMe page.
Click here to watch the full video
