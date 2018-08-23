Cyberattack on Cheddar's restaurants may have exposed 567,000 credit cards

(Meredith) -- 567,000 people may have had their payment information exposed after eating at a Cheddar's restaurant.
The company said a legacy point-of-sale system at Cheddar's had a security flaw that left credit and debit card information vulnerable between November 3, 2017, and January 2, 2018. Darden Restaurants, the company that owns Cheddar's as well as Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, estimates about 567,000 people ate at Cheddar's during this window of time.
Darden Restaurants released a statement Wednesday addressing the security problem."The trust our guests place in us is something we take very seriously, and we regret that this incident occurred. We deeply value our relationships with our guests, and our priority is to assist those who may have been impacted by this incident. That is why we have arranged to have ID Experts® provide identity protection services at no cost to those individuals."The affected restaurants were located in 23 states across the country: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Darden encourages customers who believe they may be affected to call 888-258-7280 for more information on identity protection services.