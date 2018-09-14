Country music star Alan Jackson's son-in-law dies in Florida fall

Alan Jackson performs "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville prosecutor who was the son-in-law of country music star Alan Jackson has died in a fall in Florida.

Citing a Davidson County District's Attorney's Office release, news outlets report 28-year-old Ben Selecman died Wednesday. He was at a boat dock in Jupiter, Florida, when he slipped, suffering traumatic head injuries.

District Attorney Glenn Funk called the assistant district attorney a "rising star."

Selecman married Jackson's daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman, in October 2017.