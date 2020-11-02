With COVID surging in many parts of the country, there’s renewed concern about supplies of essential goods.
Now with election uncertainty and new COVID surges, 57% of consumers surveyed said they’re stocking up.
But retail experts said don’t panic. Stores and manufacturers are much better equipped to deal with demand.
Grocer Albertsons said it’s seeing shoppers making fewer trips to the store, but buying more with each visit or online order. The grocer said it’s still difficult to get items like cleaning sprays, wipes and flours.
General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening said the company has spent the past seven months preparing for the COVID holiday crush.
“We ramped up production on all the things that have sold out and we’re highly confident that there will be product on the shelf available for consumers,” said Harmening.
The most in-demand items are shifting too. Baking goods are up 3,400% this October compared to this time last year, and now shoppers want to buy more frozen dinners, pasta, snacks and cleaning products.
Experts said the key to getting what you need: make a list now and plan ahead.
Don’t hoard and buy what you need early. Demand for holiday groceries is expected to peak in the two weeks before Thanksgiving.
