Colorado teacher pleads guilty to assaulting student who refused to stand for Pledge of Allegiance

(Meredith) — A middle school teacher in Colorado pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of child abuse resulting in injury after she assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
The teacher from Lafayette's Angevine Middle School, 60-year-old Karen Smith, also retired as part of the plea deal. Smith worked in the school district for 20 years.
Smith was accused of grabbing a student by his jacket and forcing him to his feet in February after the student did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Another charge of third-degree assault was dropped by prosecutors as part of the plea deal, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office told the Denver Post.
Smith received an 18-month deferred sentence.
