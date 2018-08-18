Chunky 'sitting' cat looking for forever home goes viral

(Meredith) — Does your home feel empty without a 25-pound cat who sits on his hind legs? If so, Bruno might be your guy.
Bruno, a seven-year-old polydactyl (extra toes!) cat, is looking for a forever home. He is currently living with foster parents through Wright-Way Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter in Morton Grove, Illinois about 30 minutes north of Chicago.
When the animal shelter posted about Bruno on Facebook, within just a few days he became an Internet sensation. His adoption post has been liked nearly 25,000 times and shared more than 23,000 times as of Saturday afternoon.
According to his adoption page, Bruno is perfectly healthy other than being overweight, which he is working on with diet and exercise. He loves to be petted on his head and back and likes to be close to his human family at all times.
Bruno is also very chatty as has several quirky traits, like sitting on his hind legs. He was not trained to do that, he just enjoys it. You can watch a video of him doing his trick here.
Wright-Way Rescue describes Bruno as an overall "pretty laid-back, lazy cat who just wants to be in the presence of my owners."
If you're interested in adopting Bruno, you can apply by calling Wright-Way Rescue at (847) 728-5434, emailing them at rescue@wright-wayrescue.org or visiting his adoption page. If Bruno accepts an application from another family, don't worry — please consider adopting one of the many other cats looking for homes at Wright-Way Rescue or your local animal shelter.
