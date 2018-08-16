Celebrities react to Aretha Franklin's death

(Meredith) -- The 'Queen of Soul,' Aretha Franklin, died Thursday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Celebrities across the country are expressing their love and celebrating the life of the iconic artist.
Here's what celebrities are saying about the life of Aretha Franklin.
Brian Wilson, of the Beach Boys, called her one of the greatest and most emotional singers and said he used to love listening to her music in the 60s.I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends.John Legend said she was the greatest vocalist he's ever known.Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. #ArethaBilly Joel said, "We've lost the greatest singer of our time."We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be. No one can replace her. - Billy JoelBette Midler said Franklin was a musical lighthouse.The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul.Paul McCartney asked fans to take a moment to give thanks for Franklin's beautiful life.Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love PaulPresident Trump said she was a great woman, and her voice was a gift from God.The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!Kelly Clarkson said Franklin was and always will be her favorite.Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach. She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special. #QueenOfSoulThe Rolling Stones said, "wherever you were, she always brought you to church."Very sad to hear the news about Aretha, she was so inspiring and wherever you were she always brought you to church.