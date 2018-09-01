Caught on camera: Officer rescues fawn stuck in fence

EUGENE, Oregon (Meredith) — An animal welfare officer in Oregon is being praised for saving a fawn stuck in a fence.
The rescue of the baby deer was caught on the officer's body camera Thursday afternoon.
The fawn was stuck between the panels of a residential fence. Luckily, the officer was able to free the deer, who then ran off, seemingly unharmed.
Eugene police nicknamed the deer Bambi.
Eugene, Oregon is located about an hour and a half south of Portland.
