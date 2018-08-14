(Meredith/CNN) -- In an effort to boost the Cleveland Browns to victory in what seems like ages, Bud Light will unleash free beer to fans upon the team's first win this season.
Bud Light's marketing vice president, Andy Goeler, announced Tuesday that the company is placing "victory fridges" around the city of Cleveland that will be unlocked when the Browns win a game.
"We're always cheering for them. Obviously, they haven't won in a while. We're putting victory fridges out into the marketplace. When the Cleveland Browns win, at the end of the game, these refrigerators...will send a wireless signal that will unlock them and give fans the opportunity to have a celebratory Bud Light," Goeler said in a statement.
The 10 fridges hold roughly 200 beers apiece. Once the team is victorious, Bud Light says its beer will be free of charge to fans wanting to celebrate the long-awaited achievement.
According to Bleacher Report, The Browns went 0-16 last season.