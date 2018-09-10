Boy battling cancer dies after viral request to have racing stickers cover casket

(Meredith/AP) — An 11-year-old Iowa boy who battled leukemia for years died nearly three weeks after his request to have racing stickers cover his casket went viral.
Caleb Hammond's family announced his passing on Facebook early Monday morning.
"Our little Mr went peacefully in his sleep at 2:00 a.m. today surrounded by our families. Before I was woken up being told he was getting ready to pass, he was smiling at me while I was dreaming. With my hand on his chest, I felt his last breath and a few last heartbeats," his mother, Holly Kempf, wrote.
The 11-year-old returned home to Oskaloosa last month, after the painful treatments he'd been undergoing at a Des Moines hospital stopped working and other options offered little hope.
Caleb's love for auto racing began at the age of 2 when he started visiting his uncle at his home near the Southern Iowa Speedway. The two would watch as drivers parked their cars on the street before the track opened and then would head to the stands to see the colorful cars race around the speedway.
"He's my racing buddy. It was kind of our deal," Playle told the Des Moines Register. "I probably had just as much fun as he did."
His passion for racing is what prompted the request for stickers. Playle said the stickers poured in after social media appeals and helped keep everyone's spirits up.
