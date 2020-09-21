NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sen. Marsha Blackburn expects to vote on President Trump's nomination to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Poll: Should the U.S. Senate confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the next president is inaugurated?
"The Senate is going to do its job," Blackburn said during an interview on Fox News' The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton to discuss the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "Those of us at the Judiciary Committee will do our due diligence. We will prepare properly for the hearing. I look forward to voting for a constitutionalist to go onto the Supreme Court."
President Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the position on Friday or Saturday.
President Donald Trump said on Monday he would unveil his selection to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the wee…
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, expects to bring the nomination to a floor vote.
“Leader McConnell has said that the President’s nominee will get a vote on the Senate floor," Blackburn said Friday night on Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream.
Senate Democrats, lacking votes to stop President Donald Trump's pick to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, are weighing an array of tactics to battle back -- ranging from bringing the chamber to a screeching halt this year to pushing legislation to expand the court if they win the majority in the fall.
Democrats are attempting to delay the vote for a new justice until the next president, either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, to choose the next justice.
"The [Democratic Party] fighting this ... wants to delay," Blackburn said on The Next Revolution. "They're having a good old-fashioned come apart, if you will. They are the ones that want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to fundamentally change it."
Republican senators weighing what to do about the vacancy on the Supreme Court are facing questions about their own past comments amid complaints by Democrats that their views have shifted with changing political reality.
Democrats argue that McConnell did not allow the Senate to vote on former President Barack Obama's nomination in March 2016 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The Senate did not hold a hearing or vote Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland. Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch shortly after taking office in January 2017.
Trump has said he will nominate a woman to replace Ginsburg on the bench. Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are mentioned as potential front-runners for the nomination.
"Amy Coney Barrett is a tremendous story, she has been on the circuit, as has Barbara Lagoa," Blackburn said on The Next Revolution. "Barbara Lagoa is a Cuban American; she would be the first Cuban American to serve on the Supreme Court. You also have other women who have served well at the circuit level who could elevate."
The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week.
Blackburn praised Ginsburg in a statement on Friday night after her death was announced.
“Justice Ginsburg was a smart, talented trailblazer who paved the way for women in the judiciary. She worked hard to achieve prominence on her own merit, and I thank her for her service to our country," Blackburn said in the statement. "My condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this loss.
"She earned her spot. Nobody gave it to her and nobody made the way easy for her," Blackburn said on Fox News at Night. "Women have a much more circuitous route in their careers than men, and certainly we see that in Justice Ginsburg's career. Women who have had to fight to make their way really appreciate the opportunity to do a job that they truly love, and she loved this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.