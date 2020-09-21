NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sen. Marsha Blackburn expects to vote on President Trump's nomination to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"The Senate is going to do its job," Blackburn said during an interview on Fox News' The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton to discuss the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "Those of us at the Judiciary Committee will do our due diligence. We will prepare properly for the hearing. I look forward to voting for a constitutionalist to go onto the Supreme Court."

President Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the position on Friday or Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, expects to bring the nomination to a floor vote.

“Leader McConnell has said that the President’s nominee will get a vote on the Senate floor," Blackburn said Friday night on Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream.

Democrats are attempting to delay the vote for a new justice until the next president, either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, to choose the next justice.

"The [Democratic Party] fighting this ... wants to delay," Blackburn said on The Next Revolution. "They're having a good old-fashioned come apart, if you will. They are the ones that want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to fundamentally change it."

Democrats argue that McConnell did not allow the Senate to vote on former President Barack Obama's nomination in March 2016 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The Senate did not hold a hearing or vote Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland. Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch shortly after taking office in January 2017.

Trump has said he will nominate a woman to replace Ginsburg on the bench. Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are mentioned as potential front-runners for the nomination.

"Amy Coney Barrett is a tremendous story, she has been on the circuit, as has Barbara Lagoa," Blackburn said on The Next Revolution. "Barbara Lagoa is a Cuban American; she would be the first Cuban American to serve on the Supreme Court. You also have other women who have served well at the circuit level who could elevate."

Blackburn praised Ginsburg in a statement on Friday night after her death was announced.

“Justice Ginsburg was a smart, talented trailblazer who paved the way for women in the judiciary. She worked hard to achieve prominence on her own merit, and I thank her for her service to our country," Blackburn said in the statement. "My condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this loss.

"She earned her spot. Nobody gave it to her and nobody made the way easy for her," Blackburn said on Fox News at Night. "Women have a much more circuitous route in their careers than men, and certainly we see that in Justice Ginsburg's career. Women who have had to fight to make their way really appreciate the opportunity to do a job that they truly love, and she loved this."

