Billboard pairs naked Trump clown statue with John Wayne Gacy quote

LOS ANGELES, California (Meredith) — A billboard in Los Angeles is stirring up controversy after displaying a statue of President Donald Trump as a naked clown.
The billboard reads, "A clown can get away with murder" in all capital letters. This quote is attributed to serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who infamously dressed up as a clown when he killed his victims.
The American activist group Indecline is responsible for creating the billboard. In a statement to CNN, Indecline said the message of the billboard is that American core values are being lost in the current political climate.
The group also said the use of the John Wayne Gacy quote was inspired by Trump's own statement at a campaign rally in January 2016. At the Iowa rally, the then-presidential candidate said, "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters."
Indecline said Trump was correct about the loyalty of his base, and that such unconditional support is part of the problem.
This is not the first time Indecline has created controversy with naked Trump statues. Two years ago, in August 2016, the activist group placed statues in New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Cleveland, according to Business Insider.
According to its website, Indecline is an activist art collective founded in 2001. It is comprised of graffiti writers, filmmakers, photographers and full-time rebels and activists.
"Indecline focuses on social, ecological and economical injustices carried out by American and International governments, corporations and law enforcement agencies," its website reads.
