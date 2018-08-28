(Meredith) – At just 5 months old, an Alabama newborn is already celebrating a huge milestone.
Cullen Potter recently “graduated” from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital.
The staff held an adorable ceremony for Cullen before he was discharged on Aug. 21.
During his send-off, a nurse paraded him down the hall outside the NICU to show off his tiny cap and gown, which his mother purchased from their local Build-A-Bear store.
Cullen was born on March 14, at 22 weeks and two days’ gestation, weighing just 13.9 ounces.
His parents, Robert and Molli Potter, said doctors at a Pensacola hospital told them he only had a 2 percent chance of survival because he was so premature.
The couple contacted 16 other hospitals in three different states, hoping one would save their son.
They were eventually transferred to USA Children’s and Women’s, which the parents credit with saving their baby’s life.
"They believe in these small babies and give them the fighting chance they deserve," Molli wrote in a Facebook post.
Cullen now weighs 5 pounds, 11 ounces and has “no major issues,” the mom said.
“Never give up,” she wrote. “I pray the more doctors and hospitals see stories like my son's and many more, that they will reconsider their policy and give all the babies the chance they deserve."
