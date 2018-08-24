Arkansas woman poses as officer to help boyfriend escape jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (Meredith) — A woman in Arkansas was arrested after posing as a deputy and helping her boyfriend escape from a county jail.
Maxine Feldstein, 30, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with forgery, accomplice to third-degree escape and criminal impersonation, according to KFSM.
Nicholas Lowe, Feldstein's boyfriend, was in the Washington County Detention Center with a hold for criminal impersonation out of Ventura, California.
Feldstein called the jail and said she was a deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Feldstein gave jail staff forged documents to release Lowe. The plan was successful, and Lowe was released to Feldstein.
Two days later, the jail staff realized their mistake when a real deputy from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office came to pick up Lowe, according to KFSM.
The county jail later confirmed the documents Feldstein brought were fake and forged.
In addition to Feldstein's arrest, Lowe was also arrested and charged with felony escape in the second degree.
The couple will have court hearings Sept. 5.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.