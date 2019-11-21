LOS ANGELES, CA (WSMV) -- A Delta airlines plane was recorded at Los Angeles International Airport experiencing engine trouble during takeoff just before noon on Thursday.
The video recorded by Victoria Atkins from a terminal at L.A.X. shows the Delta flight, destined for the Philippines, recorded just after takeoff, when smoke and bursts of flame coming from one engine.
Atkins Tweeted that the video was recorded at 11:48A (PT) a few seconds after the plane took off. Passengers inside the terminal heard a loud noise, and looked out to see sparks coming out of the engine as the plane was taking off.
Delta Airlines for Philippines here at LAX!!! Happy they landed safely after this!!! pic.twitter.com/jjvNkWsMgZ— Victoria Atkins (@toriatkins) November 21, 2019
The plane did land safely after Atkins recorded the video.
