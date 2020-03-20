Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday that the Trump administration will move the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
"At @realDonaldTrump's direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Mnuchin tweeted.
The White House had announced previously it was deferring tax payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
