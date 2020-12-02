United States Senator Lamar Alexander
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Senator Lamar Alexander has served as a US Senator for 18 years now.

Earlier this month he called on the Trump team to start the transition with President-Elect Biden's team. Today he spoke about the role he played during his time in office, as well as the lessons he hopes the younger generation will learn about the Senate.

"And finally, please tell them I wake up every day hoping I was able to do something good to help our country... and that I go to bed most nights thinking that I had... please tell them it's a great privilege to be a United States Senator," Alexander said on the Senate floor

Bill Hagerty will take over his seat.

