NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander gave his farewell speech after serving as a US Senator for 18 years.
Sen. Alexander told his colleagues it's been a privilege to serve as a senator, and reminded people that one of our country's greatest achievements is our diversity.
As a United States Senator, I wake up every day thinking I may be able to do something good for our country, and I go to bed most nights thinking that I have.— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) December 3, 2020
It has been a great privilege to serve the people in Tennessee, as governor and in the United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/AevZiKNrOz
"Our country needs less pluribus and more unum," he said. "The fact that we have attracted people all over the world has made us stronger. It's more impressive that we've combined all that diversity into one country."
Earlier this month Alexander called on President Trump to begin the transition process with President-Elect Joe Biden's team.
On Wednesday he spoke about the role he played during his time in office, as well as the lessons he hopes the younger generation will learn about the Senate.
"And finally, please tell them I wake up every day hoping I was able to do something good to help our country... and that I go to bed most nights thinking that I had... please tell them it's a great privilege to be a United States Senator," Alexander said on the Senate floor
Bill Hagerty will take over Sen. Alexander's vacant senate seat.
