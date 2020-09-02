September is suicide prevention month and US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie speaks on the importance of veterans having someone to talk to.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - September is suicide prevention month and veterans are among those especially susceptible.

The US Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie, visited Music City Wednesday to thank VA Hospital's workers for all their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wilkie took a few minutes to talk to News4, stressing the importance of starting a conversation about mental health with veterans. They're also starting a brand new campaign designed to make sure every veteran has someone to talk to.

"Sadly, 20 veterans a day take their lives by suicide. But of those 20, about 70 percent of veterans we don't see. We're not a part of our system. And what the "Be There" campaign does is tell people that we are here. We're ready to listen," Secretary Wilkie said.

He also said Tennessee is on the effort's front lines as well, using powerful computers to find the pockets of veterans the system misses. 

If you are a veteran and are in need of help, call 1-877-222-8387. Click here for more information. 

