JACKSON, TN (WSMV) – The TBI has charged Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., who they say shot a United States Marshals Service task force member while searching for him on Monday.
The officer who was shot is an employee of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. The agent was responding to a call to assist in searching for Claybrook.
As officers approached the home where Claybrook was staying, they announced their presence. That’s when Claybrook shot multiple times, hitting the officer and injuring him. Several other officers were in the line of fire at the time.
This led to an extended standoff, but Claybrook was eventually taken into custody without incident.
Claybrook is charged with one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder Causing Serious Bodily Injury, four counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, five counts of Employing a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and one count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon.
