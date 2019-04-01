NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be visiting a Midstate school on Monday.
The leaders will be discussing state-based school choice policy proposals and how Education Freedom Scholarships could help move their efforts forward.
Monday's event will be held at LEAD Cameron Middle School in south Nashville. This charter school has made significant improvements over the last few years. According to school officials, they were able to move from one of the state's lowest-performing priority schools to now ranking in the top 5 percent for academic growth.
.@BetsyDeVosED, @BillLeeTN arrive at LEAD Cameron Middle School pic.twitter.com/hAgnLcBqhk— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 1, 2019
Lee and DeVos will be meeting with families, educators and local leaders for a roundtable discussion about state-based school choice. This would allow public education funds to follow students to schools or services that best fit them, whether that's a private school, a charter school or any other type of learning environment.
They'll also be discussing Education Freedom Scholarships. The scholarships would provide $5 billion of annual federal tax credits for voluntary donations to state-based scholarship programs.
The families who receive these scholarships will control the use of the money for their child’s elementary and secondary education. This would include things like career and technical education as well as dual enrollment.
The privately funded scholarships will not take any money away from public schools or the students there.
DeVos and Lee are hoping that this will push families and students to choose the best education environment for them, regardless of where they live, how much money they make or how their child learns.
