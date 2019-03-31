NASHVILLE (WSMV) - US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in Nashville Monday to tour a local school with Gov. Bill Lee, learn more about state-based school choice policy proposals, and to promote education freedom scholarships.
According to the US Department of Education, the visit will begin with a roundtable discussion with families, educators, stakeholders, and local elected officials.
The visit will conclude with a visit to LEAD Cameron Middle School, a public charter school that has turned around from one of the state's lowest performing schools to ranking in the top five percent for academic growth.
