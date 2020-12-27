NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal authorities have confirmed the identity of the man responsible for the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

US Attorney Don Cochran identified the suspect in the case as Anthony Quinn Warner.

"Anthony Warner is the bomber, he was present when the bomb went off and he perished in the bombing," Cochran said.

FBI Memphis SAC Douglas Korneski said the remains of Warner were the ones found near the scene. Korneski said DNA examinations of tissue samples by both the TBI and FBI were consistent with Warner.

Authorities find human remains near RV, sources tell News4 NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Chief John Drake told reporters at a press conference th…

Authorities said there is no indication any other people were involved in the incident. Authorities added they are looking to speak with anyone familiar with Warner’s ideologies or possible motives

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched the 63-year-old's home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch on Saturday.

The FBI said they are still looking into the motive for the bombing. They added that Warner was not on law enforcement's radar prior to this incident.

A source close to the federal investigation said that among several different tips and angles, agents are investigating whether or not Warner had paranoia that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans.

When asked about 5G paranoia as a possible motive, federal authorities said on Sunday that they are looking at any and all motives. They added the Interviewed those who have known him to figure it out.

Investigators confirmed the song "Downtown" by Petula Clark was playing before the explosion.

In Wilson County, a part of 231 South was closed on Sunday because federal authorities are investigating a white box truck "playing audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion."

Authorities: No explosives found in suspicious vehicle stopped on 231 South in Wilson County No explosives were found in a suspicious vehicle stopped by law enforcement on 231 South near the Cedars of Lebanon State Park on Sunday morning.

Metro Police Chief John Drake again emphasized that Nashville is safe.

“We feel that Nashville is safe. We have no known threats," Drake said during Sunday's news conference.

The Metro Police officers spoke to the media about what happened before and after an explosion occurred inside an RV outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North early Friday morning.

This morning the @MNPDNashville officers who warned people to get out of the area Christmas morning are sharing what happened in the minutes and seconds before the explosion. Our personnel where on scene within minutes to help out brothers and sisters in blue. #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/lMhmZzSyiC — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 27, 2020

Officer Tyler Luellen was the first officer on the scene and said it appeared to him that no one was inside the RV at that time. He said there was shades on the vehicle, so it was difficult to see inside.

"So you could not see in at all," Luellen said.

Metro Police added there were surveillance cameras on RV.

Metro Police talk about what happened after the explosion in downtown Nashville The Metro Police officers, who evacuated residents on Christmas morning before the explosion, spoke to the media about what happened before and after the blast in downtown Nashville.

The six responding officers did not find evidence of shots fired. The original call was a report of shots fired in the area.

Mayor John Cooper said the curfew in explosion impact zone has been extended from 4:30 p.m. on Sunday until noon on Monday. On Friday, Cooper has declared a state of civil emergency and established a curfew in the affected area.

Mayor Cooper declares state of civil emergency NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has declared a state of civil emergency following a…

The area is bounded by James Robertson Parkway; 4th Avenue North; Broadway; and the Cumberland River, Cooper said.

Update: Curfew in explosion impact zone extended from 4:30 p.m. Central today (Sunday) until noon Central time Monday, Dec 28. The zone is bounded by James Robertson Parkway; 4th Avenue North; Broadway; and the Cumberland River. pic.twitter.com/MQrGjsR1gS — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 27, 2020

Cooper said federal help will be a priority and he added that he talked to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who spoke to president.

Blackburn, Sen. Lamar Alexander, and Rep. Jim Cooper have sent a letter to the president in support of Gov. Bill Lee's request for an emergency declaration.

“Nashvillians are grateful for the quick action by Governor Lee to request an emergency declaration to the President,” Cooper said in a statement on Sunday. “If approved, funding will start flowing to our damaged city.”