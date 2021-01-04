NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over the weekend the TSA reported the busiest weekend for airport travel since mid-March as Americans traveled for the New Years holiday.

According to the latest numbers from the TSA, almost 1.2 million people passed through airport checkpoints on Saturday and over 800,000 on Friday.

Travel numbers are still well below where they were last year, with over 2 million people taking flights last New Year.

