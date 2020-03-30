NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Monday afternoon Governor Bill Lee announced he was issuing a "Safer-at-Home" executive order.
The Governor quickly went on to say that the order is not a mandated shelter-in-place but a strong urging for Tennesseans to stay home whenever possible.
"Urging may not be enough in this particular virus," says Dr. Aaron Milstone, a Pulmonary Critical Care Specialist at Williamson Medical Center.
Milstone says is 25 years practicing medicine he's cared for patients with AIDS and H1N1, but nothing like this. "I've never ever been as nervous of taking care of patients as I have been in the last couple of weeks because I've never worried about myself taking it home to someone I love and potentially causing them harm."
He says that's just one of the reasons people should be heeding the warnings to stay in. Still numbers continue to rise. "If you go back just ten days ago basically it was Shelby County, Davidson County, and Williamson County, and that's where all the cases were. You fast forward just ten days later and there are very few counties in our state that have not had COVID-19 cases. And that really worries me a lot and what that means is that the virus is spreading throughout the state unchecked."
More than 1,800 people have tested positive for the virus so far in the state. Governor Lee saying, "We need you to do that to protect the lives of your neighbors and protect the lives of Tennesseans. To protect the well being of our healthcare workers and our essential employees and vulnerable populations like the elderly in Tennessee. We need you to stay home where at all possible."
The Governor commented more Monday on his reasoning for not mandating a shelter-in place saying, "It's deeply important to me we remain a state that protects personal liberties." Lee saying with personal liberties comes personal responsibility.
"Your habits and your routines will make the difference as we work to swiftly defeat COVID19."
Lee also says the fact the virus is moving into rural areas is a problem. "I'm very concerned about the economies of these communities and the faster we can get this surge done, the quicker we can get these economies can begin to turn. Rural communities are more often hard hit when we have downturns in the economy."
Dr. Milstone says, "the problem here is without a mandate you're relying on individuals to make the right choice."
He and the Governor maintain staying inside unless absolutely necessary is the right choice.
Milstone continues,"If you're not part of the solution for this virus, you need to be at home."
The "Safer-at-Home" order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 31st until that time on April 14th.
