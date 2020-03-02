(CNN) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar will end her presidential bid on Monday and endorse Joe Biden, a campaign aide tells CNN. The Klobuchar campaign confirmed that the senator is flying to Dallas to join the former vice president at his rally, where she will suspend her campaign and give her endorsement on the eve of Super Tuesday.
URGENT - Amy Klobuchar will end 2020 presidential campaign and endorse Joe Biden
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Top 4 Headlines
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing 6-month-old boy in North Carolina found dead, authorities say
- 7-year-old girl dies one minute into tonsil removal surgery, parents say
- Woman wanted in connection to missing Florida woman in custody
- Police searching for suspects who stole guns from Bass Pro Shops
- Sheriff: Nothing found in Wilkes County pond related to Evelyn Boswell search
- 3 missing on Pickwick Lake after high school fishing tournament
- TWRA: Search for missing fisherman now a recovery mission
- 11-year-old is dead after being struck by a train Saturday morning
- Jungle Cruise boat at Disney World takes on water with passengers on board
- Second person in United States dies from coronavirus
Videos
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.