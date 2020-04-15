NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee's forestry division is now accepting proposals for urban tree planting projects.
Forestry officials say local governments, private non-profit organizations, and educational institutions have until June 1 to apply for urban tree planting funds under the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program.
The program encourages local governments to increase and enhance city tree populations. Officials say the program offers cost sharing for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way, and private non-profit land.
Funds cover half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch and other materials. Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher says the grants increase the urban forest canopy by helping municipalities plant Tennessee-grown trees.
