NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Urban League of Middle Tennessee teamed up with Amazon, the Mayor John Cooper's office, Insurance Boys BBQ, and Mt. Zion Baptist in Antioch on Saturday to provide 500 meals in Nashville.
They also helped people register to vote and they got people to fill out the 2020 census.
"They also get a mask too, because we want to continue to let the good people of Nashville know to not only mask up we need to vote up and we need to count up," Kenya McGruder of Urban League said.
The groups are working to host more events similar to the one held on Saturday in the future.
For more information on the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, click here.
