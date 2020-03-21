Restaurants across Middle Tennessee are being forced to close their doors because of Covid-19.
The Urban Green Lab doesn't want their food to go to waste.
Here are a list of places now accepting food donations:
One Generation Way is accepting non-perishables, produce and prepared foods. To donate, call Chris Whitney at 314-239-9754.
Project Return is accepting non-perishables, produce and prepared foods. To donate, call Hanna Naum-Stoian at 501-449-3092.
The Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting non-perishables, frozen and refrigerated goods. To donate, call Courtney Blaise at 615-815-9025.
Society of St. Andrew is accepting non-perishables, produce and prepared foods. To donate, call Kelsey Miller at 615-878-6134.
The Nashville Food Project is accepting non-perishables and produce. To donate, call David Frease at 615-612-9923.
