NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officials are seeing a spike in drug overdose deaths nationwide.
They believe it may possibly be linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
Davidson County has seen an 87.7% increase in suspected overdose deaths compared to this time last year.
It’s an issue they say is substantial and concerning.
In total there have been 107 deaths from March 2020 to present day.
In 2019 there were 57 deaths.
“We suspect that there are linkages there. Obviously if people are involved in social distancing that can also feel like isolation and disconnection. We know things like that are triggers for relapses. People may want to self medicate, want to try and get through this,” said Trevor Henderson, overdose response coordinator at The Metro Health Dept.
The overdoses are linked to a variety of drugs.
Opioids like heroin and fentanyl are seen the most.
“Anecdotally it seems to be that its not a matter of either or drug. It’s a combination of both drugs. It seems to be a cocktail people are taking,” said Henderson.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction you can reach out to TN Redline by calling or texting 1-800-889-9789.
It’s free and confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.