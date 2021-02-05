NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We've been seeing declines in travel this winter all across the country, with the pandemic a big reason why.
According to the TSA, checkpoint numbers were down more than 50 percent in the final weeks of 2020 compared to 2019.
But in Tennessee, and in several warmer states, we saw a jump in one specific form of travel.
Long-distance travel in the United States was up almost 17 percent.
In Tennessee, close to 14 percent of our state hit the roads for a trip greater than 250 miles.
In Nashville, numbers were slightly higher for trips by car, with people from Nashville, Murfreesboro and Franklin choosing the holidays as prime time for a road trip.
