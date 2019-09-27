UPS

Packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - UPS has started hiring seasonal help for the upcoming busy holiday season. 

According to UPS, it anticipates hiring over 1,000 seasonal employees in the Nashville area. The company also offers an "Earn and Learn" program which allows eligible seasonal employees who are students to earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly play, for three months of continuous employment. 

The full-time and part-time seasonal positions have for a long time served as an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney actually started his career at UPS as a part-time employee. 

In the past three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal positions were hired into a permanent position when the holiday season ended. 

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com. A fully mobile version of the job application site is also available. 

