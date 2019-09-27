NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - UPS has started hiring seasonal help for the upcoming busy holiday season.
According to UPS, it anticipates hiring over 1,000 seasonal employees in the Nashville area. The company also offers an "Earn and Learn" program which allows eligible seasonal employees who are students to earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly play, for three months of continuous employment.
The full-time and part-time seasonal positions have for a long time served as an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney actually started his career at UPS as a part-time employee.
In the past three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal positions were hired into a permanent position when the holiday season ended.
Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com. A fully mobile version of the job application site is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.